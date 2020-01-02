|
|
LATSON,
VIRGIREE EARNESTINE
Virgiree Earnestine Latson, age 90, Homemaker, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Shands Hospital (Gainesville, FL).
She was a former Member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and recently became a Member of Bartley Temple United Methodist Church.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Friday, January 3, 2020, at Bartley Temple United Methodist Church (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Mary L. Mitchell, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Ms. Latson will only be viewed at the Church on Friday 1 Hour prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter - Vanessa Latson son - Lorenzo Simmons (& Deborah); (children - LaVickie Simmons, John Latson and Phillip Latson preceded her in death); daughter-in-law - Marya Latson; Grandchildren - Ursula Neal-Ivory, Tiffany Latson, Avery Hallaway, Ashley Simmons, Lauren Simmons, Andria Cunningham, Javan Latson, Deonte Latson, and Michael Anderson; 5 great grandchildren; God-Children - Peggy Williams, Vivian Porter-Ham and LaVern Porter-Mitchell; and a host of cousins, friends & loved ones.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020