Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
MILDRED RUTLEDGE, 88
Hawthorne - Mildred R. Lawson transitioned March 15, 2020. She is a member of Hawthorne Church Of God By Faith, Retired Custodian at Hawthorne High School and Founder of The Rutledge Singers. Survived by her children, Barbara Rainer-Lee, Beverly Rutledge, Michael Rutledge; grandchildren, Timothy (Kelitha) Rainer, Glenda Rainer, Julius Gordon Jr., Crystal Duncan; 6 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; siblings, Laura Rutledge, Bobby Rutledge, Willie Rutledge; and other relatives and friends.
Viewing on Friday, March 20, 2020, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME 21400 SE HAWTHORNE ROAD, HAWTHORNE FL.. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
