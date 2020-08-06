1/1
LOVETTE Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOVETTE, SR.,
ANDREW WINDELL
'CHUBBY'
Andrew Windell Lovette, Sr., age 68, Son of the late Wesley & Essie Mae Lovette Taylor, Pastor of The Church of the Kingdom of God (of Live Oak, FL), retired Head Custodian with Alachua County Schools & 1970 Graduate of Lincoln High School, surrendered to the Will of God on July 27, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center (of Gainesville, FL).
At Lincoln High School, Pastor Lovette was quite instrumental with the Baseball Team and also starred as a Running Back with the Big Red Terriers Football Team where he subsequently received a full scholarship to Florida A&M University (FAMU).
Pastor Lovette was the President of the North Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Crime Watch, a Member of the Black on Black Task Force and an Attendant with Duncan Brothers' Funeral Home.
Precious Memories will remain with his Wife - Elder Brendel Wilcox Lovette and Children - Andrew Lovette Jr., Andrea Lovette and Andronicus Lovette of Gainesville, FL; 9 Grandchildren; Brothers - Ruben Lovett (& Patsy) and Deacon Charles Lovett Sr. (Siblings - Christine Wilson, Mattie Singleton and Leroy Lovett preceded him in death); Sisters-In-Law - Carolyn Cotman, Phyllis Robinson (& Larry) and Edwina Williams (& Keith) of Gainesville, FL; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & numerous Friends (with a Special Friend - Michael Harris of Gainesville, FL).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:00AM Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-Central (Gainesville, FL). Pastor Lovette will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional. The Procession will form at Pastor Andrew & Elder Brendel Lovette's residence, 2123 NE 8th Ave, Gainesville, at 9:15AM.
We are asking that the Mandates of COVID-19 are closely followed as we gather for this occasion.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved