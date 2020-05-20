MASON,
HUGH EDWARD, 37
Hugh Mason was born on August 7, 1982 in Syracuse, New York. He passed away, aged 37, on Thursday April 30th, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida after a long battle with renal failure.
Hugh was the youngest child born to Edward Mason and Patricia DeLand. His family moved to Beaufort, SC and then to Aiken, SC when Hugh was young. The family settled in the Gainesville, FL area in 1997. Hugh attended Hawthorne High School. Hugh was a mechanic by trade and worked at several dealerships and shops in the area.
Hugh is predeceased by his father and grandparents. He is survived by his mother and sister Rachelle Mason of Gainesville, FL, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hugh's name to either the National Kidney Foundation or the Arts in Medicine program at SHANDS, which Hugh utilized often. For the Celebration of Life Memorial, details will be forthcoming on social media.
HUGH EDWARD, 37
Hugh Mason was born on August 7, 1982 in Syracuse, New York. He passed away, aged 37, on Thursday April 30th, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida after a long battle with renal failure.
Hugh was the youngest child born to Edward Mason and Patricia DeLand. His family moved to Beaufort, SC and then to Aiken, SC when Hugh was young. The family settled in the Gainesville, FL area in 1997. Hugh attended Hawthorne High School. Hugh was a mechanic by trade and worked at several dealerships and shops in the area.
Hugh is predeceased by his father and grandparents. He is survived by his mother and sister Rachelle Mason of Gainesville, FL, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hugh's name to either the National Kidney Foundation or the Arts in Medicine program at SHANDS, which Hugh utilized often. For the Celebration of Life Memorial, details will be forthcoming on social media.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2020.