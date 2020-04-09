|
McCAMBLE,
THOMAS WASHINGTON
Elder Thomas Washington McCamble, age 80, passed away April 1st, 2020 at Haven Hospice/ E.T. York Care Center (Gainesville, FL).
Elder McCamble is survived by his wife - Jean A. McCamble of Gainesville, FL; son and daughter-in-law - Roderick and Aldonette Avery of Palm Coast, FL; his sister - Jeanette Pritchett; sisters-in-law - Bertha McKinney and Brenda Lockhart (& Charles); brother-in-law - Leslie Avery (& Remy); grandchildren - Ryelle Avery, Apriena, Jasmine, Darius and Kentrel; great grandson - Alonzo; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of family, friends, and church members.
The Graveside Service for Elder McCamble will be held 1:00pm, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Saint Peter Cemetery (Archer, FL) with Pastor Marilyn Green (of Archer C.O.G.I.C). and Elder Elmer Hansen (of Micanopy Christian Fellowship) officiating. Elder McCamble will only be viewed on Thursday during the Service.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020