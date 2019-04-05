Home

CHARLES D. 'DAN'
Dan Meaders (87yrs) passed away March 30th, unexpectedly but peacefully, at home in Hawthorne, FL. He was born and raised in Jacksonville FL but moved to Gainesville after his US Naval service during the Korean War to raise his family. He then moved to Hawthorne later in life to enjoy lake living.
Dan worked in the pharmaceutical wholesaler business for many years then left to take over Alachua Marine, Inc., in Gainesville. Upon retirement he started his own company in the pharmaceutical returns business serving pharmacies in northern Florida and southern Georgia.
A loving and devoted husband, brother-in-law, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be immensely missed by his family and his friends who he held so dear. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; sister-in-law, Alice; daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Jean; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Ann; grandchildren, Allison, Amanda, JP, Christian; and great granddaughter, Rose. He is also survived by his cousin, James Hopper and his wife June and family with whom he remained very close.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
