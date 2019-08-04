|
|
MORGAN,
WILLIAM DOUGLAS
William Douglas Morgan (Bill) passed away July 31, 2019 in Gainesville, FL at the age of 96. He was born in Montreal, Canada to James A. and Olive Morgan on February 28, 1923. He spent his childhood in Boston, Massachusetts, enjoying Boy Scouting, bike riding and building model railroads. After graduating from high school he and his family moved to Washington, D.C. where he was employed as an apprentice lithographic pressman at the Engineer Reproduction Plant (later, the Army Map Service.) In 1942 he enlisted in the Army, became a Staff Sergeant, and was sent to Burma as an aerial photo interpreter. In 1945 he was one of a handful of men sent to repatriate 350 allied prisoners of war from a camp in south China. He was decorated by the U.S. and Chinese governments for this work.
After World War II he returned to the Army Map Service to continue his career. In 1946 he met and married Allie Marie Butler of Princeton, KY. They made their home in Arlington, VA and were blessed with two children, Lorna (Cookie) and Douglas. Bill next began working at the Pentagon as a senior technical advisor to the Chief of Staff, Army on matters of data processing. Bill retired from the Pentagon in 1970, at the age of 47, much to the envy of all who knew him. He and Allie then spent 39 delightful years traveling in their recreational vehicle, visiting all 50 US states, most of the provinces of Canada, and half of the states of Mexico. During those years, they also found time to volunteer with Wycliffe Bible Translators, working for extended periods in Guatemala and California. Bill loved driving and traveling and seeing the wonders of our beautiful country.
In 1979 Bill and Allie moved to Gainesville, FL to care for Allie's mother. In 1980 he became the proud grandfather of Jessica Leigh Fillingim. In 1983 Bill became active in the China-Burma-India Veterans Association and served as an Adjutant/Finance Officer. He was a member and Deacon at Grace Baptist Church and the fellowship with friends he made there was extremely rewarding.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, his son, Doug in 2007, and his beloved wife of 65 years, Allie in 2012. He is survived by his daughter Cookie and her husband Walter; granddaughter Jessica Allee and her husband Brandon; and three great-grandsons Eli, Owen and Asher. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Gloria Morgan and step-grandson Joshua Ruiz of CA.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 7100 NW 39 Avenue, Gainesville on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Memorial gifts can be made to the people who lovingly cared for Bill in the last years of his life: Brookdale Senior Living, Attn Christine Rodriquez, 1001 SW 62 Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32607 or Vitas Healthcare 18670 High Springs Main Street,High Springs, FL 32643.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019