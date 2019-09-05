Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
REUBEN MORRIS Jr.

REUBEN MORRIS Jr. Obituary
MORRIS, JR.,
REUBEN 'BUDDY'
Mr. Reuben 'Buddy' Morris, Jr., age 86, passed away August 31, 2019 at his home in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Morris was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1953. He served in the United States Army and Airforce, during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his son Michael McCray.
Mr. Morris is survived by his children; Raymond Morris, California, La Joy Morris, Gainesville, FL, three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, niece and caregiver, Nuguana Cowins, special nephew; Sacarey Jones.
Funeral Services for Mr. Morris will be held 11:00am, Saturday, Sept. 7th, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Minister Harry Jones, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Morris will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 6th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. Morris, 1530 N.E. 1st Avenue, Gainesville, at 10:15am for form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
