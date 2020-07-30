MURRAY,

ANGEL LE'SHAWN

Angel Le'Shawn Murray, age 38, Secretary, Daughter of the late Alton Emmerson Murray of Palmetto, Florida and Karron Yvette Knight of Gainesville, Florida, peacefully transitioned on July 18, 2020 while at the Manatee Memorial Hospital (of Bradenton, FL).

Angel attended Palmetto High School (of Palmetto, FL) and Gainesville High School (of Gainesville, FL). Following graduation, she attended Edward Waters College (of Jacksonville, FL) and Fayetteville State University (of Fayetteville, NC).

The Celebration of Life will be held 10:00AM Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Renette C. Slater is Pastor, with Pastor Larry McReynolds delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery. Ms. Murray will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her grandmother, Mrs. Margaret Sharpe, 612 NE 21st Street, Gainesville, at 9:15AM.

Precious Memories will remain with her loving grandmother - Margaret Sharpe of Gainesville, FL; grandfather - Emerson Murray (OraLee) of Palmetto, FL; siblings - Tiffany Freeman, Tapico Murray, Jansan Murray (Monica), Todd Murray, Kenya Davis, Austin Oliver, Redena Adams, Tamara Murray, Kevyn Terry, Shamika Murray, Ameera Davis (Pat), Quiannja Murray, Stephanie Knight, Shameka Wright, Jermaine Murray, Dr. Tonia Murray, Ashley Murray, Allen Thomas, Brandon Murray, Alaylah Murray; a special friend - Clarissa White; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store