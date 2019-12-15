|
|
NAPIER,
NICHOLAS HEATH 'NICK'
Nicholas Heath 'Nick' Napier, 27, lifelong resident of the Archer/Bronson area, died Friday, December 6, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Nick was born in Gainesville, Florida on July 31, 1992. He grew up and lived in the Archer/Bronson area, graduated from Bronson High School, where he played on the football team, Class of 2010, he then graduated from Santa Fe College with his A. A. and then from the University of Florida with a B. S. in Forensic Anthropology. Nick owned and operated his own Flowers Bread distributorship. He loved gaming and his many friends in the gaming community.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Napier, of Archer; his father and step-mother, Mike and Trish Napier, of Kissimmee; grandmother, Paula Napier, of Newberry; aunts and uncles, Lian and Mike Preston, of Gainesville and Don and Kim Welsh, of Newberry, Kathy and Lance Johnson, of Williston; cousins, J. J. and Taylor Brown, of High Springs, Candace Brown, of Newberry and Amanda Welsh, of Williston, Kelly and Trent Johnson of Williston, and his dog and best friend, 'Gabe'.
A celebration of Nick's life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 P. M., in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Westarea, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry. All friends are encouraged to dress casually in Nick's honor. Immediately following the service, all friends and family are invited to Donna's home, 11250 NE 115th Avenue, Archer, for a gathering to continue to honor Nick's life. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alachua Humane Society, 4205 NW 6th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601 or the A. S. P. C. A., online at www.aspca.org. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019