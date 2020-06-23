NEUBAUER,

SAMUEL CHRISTIAN

Samuel Christian Neubauer of Calabasas, California, died on March 2, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was honored by the Fire Fighters of Los Angeles County and Station #68 as a fallen hero, as well as the Marine Corps, at a Memorial Service on March 13, 2020 and a Flag Ceremony at the Station on March 14, 2020.

Sam was born on July 16, 1972 in Miami, Florida and spent his childhood in Miami and Portland, Oregon. He attended Coral Gables Senior High and graduated from South Oldham High School in Crestwood, Kentucky after his father moved there for work.

Upon graduation from High School, he joined the Marine Corps and went to Parris Island, South Carolina for basic training. He was the Honor graduate of his platoon at graduation from Boot Camp and afterward spent time in Iraq as part of Desert Storm, and in Somalia as part of Operation Restore Hope. He finished his service as a Corporal at Camp Pendleton, California.

Sam moved to Gainesville in 1994 and attended Santa Fe Community College. In 1998 he moved to San Francisco where he worked in the Information Technology field until his company failed as did many others like it. He then began his study to be an EMT, he took up surfing, met his future wife, Michelle Lynd, decided he wanted a career in Fire Fighting, and began working toward that end. In 2005 he graduated from Fire College in Los Angeles County, where he had been chosen to fill a much sought after job that many who applied wanted. In 2010 he graduated from the Paramedic course at UCLA, worked several years at that high stress area of being a Firefighter, and later took the exam to become an Engineer. He drove the big rigs with great pride as his heart was in his profession, and he loved everything to do with his job. His many stations where he worked in Los Angeles County over the years included Hawthorne, Lynwood, La Puente, Marina del Rey, and Calabasas.

In 2015, Sam's son Jameson was born and Sam became a committed father to this beautiful child. Because Sam lost his own father to cancer, he dedicated himself to being the best he could be for his son. He took Jameson's pre-school class to visit Station #68 and spent time with other parents, involving himself with other school projects.

He loved his surf boards and surfed 'The Point' in Malibu. He sailed his sailboat in the Pacific, and used his stand-up-paddle boards in Marina del Rey. He could be spotted riding his motorcycle or hiking through the canyons of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Sam leaves behind his mother, Melinda Koken of Gainesville; his sister, Rachael Neubauer of Los Angeles; his step-mother, Tina Neubauer; brothers, Andrew and Daniel Neubauer of Orange County, California; and his son, Jameson Neubauer. He will be enormously missed by his family, friends, and his firefighter brothers and sisters.



