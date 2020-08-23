1/
O'MALLEY
O'MALLEY,
JOSEPH PATRICK
Joseph Patrick O'Malley, passed away on August 18th, 2020 at the age of 75 in Gainesville, FL. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Joanne O'Malley. Loving father of Patrick (Bernadette), Marie (Christopher) and Kerri (T.J.) and dearest Pop-Pop of Shane, Alexandria, Joanna, Kayla, Ryan, Chase, Grace, and Toni.
Joe was a retired Philadelphia policeman, who completed his career with 33 years
of service to multiple local communities. He will be remembered by many for his love of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, his frequent jokes, and his many kindnesses as a neighbor and friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to call for visitation on Saturday, August 29th from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Avenue. A prayer service will follow at 4:00P.M. Please wear masks if you plan to attend, and details will be provided if there is opportunity to attend the service virtually. Interment
will be private.
In lieu of flowers, his family would prefer donations to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL
32601 www.milamfh.com
and BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford AVE
Philadelphia, PA 19114
www.burnsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
