OLIVER,
MARTHA CHADWICK
Martha Chadwick Oliver, 98, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away on May 29, 2020 in Starke, Florida.
Burial will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, 6/3/2020 at Forest Meadows Cemetery (Central), 4100 N.W. 39th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida.
Martha Oliver was born in Ft. Payne, Alabama to Jack and Lula Chadwick on June 5, 1921. She went to business school in Chattanooga, TN. She married F.D. Oliver on December 6, 1941 in Chattanooga, TN. She worked as an office manager for the Oliver Construction Company for over 50 years. She helped with the college student department and was active for many years with her husband in the adult Sunday school department at North Central Baptist Church in Gainesville, FL. Martha enjoyed being in the kitchen and hosting the Sunday school classes for dinner and other events at their home in Gainesville.
Martha Oliver is preceded in death by her husband F.D. Oliver and her son Michael D. Oliver.
Martha Oliver is survived by her children Dianna Gray (David), daughter-in-law Pam Oliver, John P. Oliver (Carolyn), Bob Oliver (Julie), 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.