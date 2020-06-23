OSTEEN Jr.
OSTEEN JR.,
FRANKLIN TRENT
Franklin Trent Osteen Jr. (Frankie) 37 of Otter Creek, Fl passed away Wednesday after suffering severe head trauma from a freak ATV accident.
Frankie was born Jan. 15, 1983 in Gainesville, FL. He worked for Gaston's Tree Debris and Recycling of Gainesville. He loved stock car racing with a passion winning quite a few Heat and Feature races including the Strictly Stock Points Championship. He also competed in DB Drag competitions also winning quite a few awards. He was always ready to go 4-wheeling, mudding, fishing and hunting. He had many, many friends with whom he loved spending time with including his 'partner in crime' and best friend his dad Frank.
Frankie is survived by his wife Shelby Marie (Williams) Osteen, son Gregory Adam Osteen, his father Franklin T. Osteen and mother Kimberly H Osteen. He is also survived by his sister Mary Inez Osteen (Mimi) and special 'sister-cousin' Windy Lee Ahrens. Also left behind are Uncle John W Moore, Aunt Edna (Sissie) Moore, 'Grannie' Marie Murray, and in-laws Randy 'T-Bone' Williams and Georgi Williams.
Frankie was a special light in the lives of those who knew him. His laughter, humor and hard working ethic will always be remembered and missed. Frankie is of the Baptist faith.
Viewing will be at Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Chiefland, FL on Thursday, June 25th at 6pm - 8pm.
Funeral will be at Otter Creek Baptist Church in Otter Creek, FL on Friday, June 26th, at 11:00 am with Brother Billy Keith Officiating and burial to follow at Antioch Cemetery.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland. 352-493-0050 Please sign the online guest book at
rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
