PEREGRIM,

RUTH CARLISLE

NEWBERRY - Ruth Carlisle Peregrim of Newberry passed from her earthly abode to her eternal home on Wednesday, June 3rd 2020. She was 82.

Outgoing and loved by many, Mrs. Peregrim was born in Newberry on November 17, 1937, and was the youngest of nine children belonging to James Ernest and Pearl Davis Carlisle. She worked with the Property Appraiser for Alachua County for many years and worked after retirement for Belk's in the Oaks Mall.

Along with her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by brothers: Cloud Carlisle of Newberry, Hugh Carlisle and Jack Carlisle both of Gainesville, and L.W. 'Pete' Carlisle of Williston; and sister Margaret Carlisle Dawson of Newberry.

She is survived by loving daughter, Tiffany Ruth Brank of Gainesville; grandsons Jordan and Jason Evans, both of Gainesville, who were loved dearly; sister Dorothy Carlisle Barber of Williston; brother J.W. 'Tommy' Carlisle of Newberry; and many nephews and nieces.

As per Mrs. Peregrim's request, there will be no public ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to the CityLight Church at 5020 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606.



