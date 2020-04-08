|
|
PETRONE, JR.,
FRANK ANTHONY
Frank Anthony Petrone, Jr. of Archer, FL passed away suddenly on March 19, 2020, his 72nd birthday. Frank was a United States Air Force veteran and retired from the University of Florida in 2007.
Frank is survived by his wife, Geraldine Ann Petrone of 51 years; his daughters, Ann Marie McGunnigle and Christia Petrone; his son, Michael Petrone; sons-in-law, Scott McGunnigle and Carlos Moore; daughter-in-law Colleen Morris; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; his brothers, Joseph and Robert Petrone; 2 sisters, Jeri Reiderer and Kathy Mazziliano.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you are moved to donate, Franks charities of choice are, The Family Church of Gainesville, 2022 SW 122nd St., Gainesville, FL 32607 and The Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc., 3251 NE 180th Ave, Williston, FL 32696. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020