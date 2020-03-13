|
POWELL,
ELIZABETH RODGERS
Elizabeth Rodgers Powell, 94, of Gainesville, Florida, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home, following a long illness.
Mrs. Powell was born in Miami, Florida on December 8, 1925 to the late John and Zula Rodgers. She had lived in Florida all of her life spending time in most areas of the state, before retiring to Gainesville in 2007. Mrs. Powell spent her career in banking, having been a finance officer for City National Bank of Miami. She was a devout Christian, carrying the Christ like attitude of being able to love every person she met, and was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. Of all of Mrs. Powell's interests, her greatest love was for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Mr. William Charles Powell, in 2013.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Powell, of Gainesville; her son and daughter in law, James and Dawn Powell, of Jacksonville, and by two granddaughters, Haylee Powell, currently serving in the U.S. Air Force and by Aimee Powell, a student at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the Parkview Baptist Church, 3403 NW 13th Street, Gainesville, with Rev. Greg Magruder, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral beginning at 10:00 A.M., at the church. The interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Gotha, FL at 2:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page at
