RAMBO,
JEANNINE GERALDEAN
Jeannine Geraldean Rambo, age 90, was born on May 8, 1929 in Grandview Hospital LaCrosse, WI and died peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Dean Jenison Risinger, a 44 year employee of the United States Postal Service, and her loving Mother Francis Caroline Risinger. She grew up in Chicago in the north side community area of Edison Park where she graduated from Ebinger Middle, entered Taft High school at the age of 12, and graduated at age 16. She went on to graduate from Wilbur Wright College in Chicago and was a member of the Alpha Beta Mu Sorority. After college she worked as an executive secretary for the president of Magnaflux Corporation. It was at work in 1950 where she met her future husband, Jean Edouard Rambo who was working as a Sales Engineer for Magnaflux. Jean was also an officer (Lt.) pilot in the United States Air Force Reserve, stationed at O'Hare Field. They were married on June 9, 1951 at the Edison Park Evangelical and Reformed Church. Shortly thereafter Jean was called back to active duty and was stationed at Donaldson Air Force Base in Greenville, SC. Jeannine worked at the base as an executive secretary for the commanding General with a security clearance higher than her husband Jean. After Jean was placed on inactive status in December 1952, he went back to work for Magnaflux in Chicago, where Jeannine and he lived. In 1953 Jeannine and her husband moved toWilmington, Delaware where she attended and was the secretary for Good Shepard Lutheran Church. They moved to Miami Lakes, FL in October 1969, then to Atlanta in 1979 where Jeannine was a secretary for Magnaflux until retirement. The last move was to their home in Gainesville, FL in April, 1992 (She said, 'her favorite place'). She enjoyed going to church; playing piano, golf and bridge; socializing with friends; baking; singing; listening to music (particularly 'The Four Freshman'); and going to the movies. She was a long-time choir member at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Gainesville. Since 1992, she enjoyed the groups the Gainesville Newcomers Club, Red Hat Society, and at Gethsemane XYZ (Xtra Years of Zest) Senior Fellowship.
Jeannine was preceded in death by her husband, Jean Rambo, and her infant son, Richard Dean.
She is survived by her sons Keith Rambo (Kathy) and Dean Rambo (Olga, grandson Levi Blinkov), grandchildren, Thomas Rambo (Rebecca), Chelsea Bezjian (husband Albert and great granddaughter Leila Elizabeth), Matthew Rambo (Brennan), Christopher Rambo, Connor Rambo, Rebecca (great granddaughter Kayla Marie Ragin) & Michael Guthrie.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10th, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, located at 4011 NW 34th St. Gainesville, FL 32605. Graveside internment service is at 11:00 a.m. for all who wish to attend at Forest Meadows Memorial Park located at 4100 NW 39th Avenue. A reception will follow internment back at Gethsemane Lutheran Church at approximately noon. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in her memory to the Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue Gainesville, Florida 32609 (352) 378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019