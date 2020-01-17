|
|
RAMCHARAN,
SHAIL KAMINI
In Loving Memory of Shail Kamini Ramcharan. So dear to Us - Daughter, Sister, Niece, Cousin and Friend.
Oct 14, 1957- Jan 13, 2020
Daughter of Gracie E Ramcharan and the late Jai N Ramcharan. Sister of Anjani and David; Sister-in-law of Farah; Aunt of Valdez, Peter and Michael; Sister to Ard Heshmat; cousin and niece of many. Shail lived her life to the fullest, just the way she wanted. A memorial service will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:30- 3:30PM ay Countryside Baptist Church. 10926 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, Fl 32606. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, Gainesville, FL 32609.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020