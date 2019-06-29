|
REES,
ETHELYN 'LYN' SHAW
Archer, Florida - Ethelyn 'Lyn' Shaw Rees, widowed in 1986, and a long time resident of the Gainesville area, died Monday the 24th of June at UF Health Shands Hospital.
Born and raised in Lake Wales, Florida, Lyn was the daughter of the late Carl and Rosalie Shaw. She attended Mars Hill College in North Carolina where she studied secretarial and bookkeeping. She later received a B.S. in Christian Education from Southwestern Theological Seminary in Forth Worth, Texas in 1952. She was married to Bill Russell from 1952 until 1975 (Div., Deceased), and to Don Rees from 1978 until 1986 (Deceased).
She is survived by her children, Ginger Russell, Janice Kahler (Steve), William 'Billy' Russell, Neva Russell, and Phillip Russell (Susan). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Shawn, Benjemin, Jessica, Samuel, Stephen, Forrest, Mark and Emily, along with eight great-grandchildren, Jenna, Trista, Elsie, Alexis, Caleb, Abigail, Logan and Chandra. Lyn is also survived by two brothers, Lowell Shaw (Nita), and Dan Shaw (Carolyn), as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lyn worked throughout her career as a bookkeeper/ secretary for numerous churches, CPAs and other organizations. She retired from the Alachua County School Board in 1988, and continued to work until age 75 in 2001. She was the church pianist/ organist at every Baptist church she attended over the years, including at her present membership at Turning Point. She taught Sunday School throughout the years and was always active in church ministries. She loved to write songs and Bible commentaries, including rewriting the Book of Proverbs into poetry.
Celebration of Life Service:
2:00 pm on Saturday,
June 29, 2019
Turning Point of Newberry, Inc.
5577 NW 290th Street
Newberry, Florida 32669
Memorial gifts may be made in honor of Lyn Rees to the Turning Point Church of Newberry, Florida for Gideon Bible distribution.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 29 to June 30, 2019