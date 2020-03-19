|
ROBERTS, SR.,
RICHARD LEE
'RICHIE RICH'
Richard Lee Roberts, Sr. A Native of Jacksonville, Florida who lived in Fort White, Florida, age 79, Husband of Ruth Cromwell Roberts, Son of the late Robert & Sallie Roberts, US Army Veteran, Retired Longshoreman, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville, FL).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 1:30PM, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Female Protective Society Temple (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Christopher Cromwell delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery (for Veterans) of Jacksonville, FL at a later date. Mr. Roberts will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Temple on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Sister & Brother-In-Law, Patsy & Rubin Lovett, 5814 SW 43rd Terr, Gainesville, FL at 12:30PM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020