ROSS,
VIRGINIA SMITH, 92
Virginia S. Ross of Gainesville, FL (Monteocha Community), transitioned on February 15, 2020. She's a retired homemaker and member of Greater Bell United Methodist Church, Brooker, FL. She served as an usher, sang in the choir and was a Community Psalmist. She's survived by a devoted son, Johnnie Ross, Jr., Gainesville, FL; 3 sisters, Nellie Moore, Gainesville, FL, Leola Hart, Brooker, FL, Mary Gambrell Johnson (Lee); and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Greater Bell United Methodist Church, Brooker, FL, Rev. Mary Jackson is Pastor & Officiant. Burial will be in Rhuta Branch Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Gainesville. Family will receive friends 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Viewing on Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after eulogy.
