ROSSER,HUGH 'DANNY' DANIELHugh 'Danny' Daniel Rosser, age 82 of McIntosh, FL passed away, September 11, 2020. He was born April 21, 1938 in Charlottesville, VA to William Hughes and Jessie Catherine Broyles Rosser.He proudly served the United States Navy as Company Commander. He was an instructor on the USS Lexington, ending his career at Pensacola Naval Base teaching, retiring after 23 years of service. After retirement he opened an auto mechanics business 'Dan's Auto Repair' in Pensacola.Danny moved to McIntosh in 1998 where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Danny was a member of Micanopy Masonic Lodge # 29.He is survived by his wife of 61 years Michaela 'Mickey;' children, Catherine Steele (Greg), Michael Rosser (Jerrie) 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.Preceded in death by his children, Cheryl Ann LeBlanc and David Edward Rosser.The family will receive friends Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at McIntosh United Methodist Church, 5709 Avenue G, McIntosh, FL. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with pastor Al Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at McIntosh Cemetery with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.