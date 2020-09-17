1/1
ROSSER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSSER,
HUGH 'DANNY' DANIEL
Hugh 'Danny' Daniel Rosser, age 82 of McIntosh, FL passed away, September 11, 2020. He was born April 21, 1938 in Charlottesville, VA to William Hughes and Jessie Catherine Broyles Rosser.
He proudly served the United States Navy as Company Commander. He was an instructor on the USS Lexington, ending his career at Pensacola Naval Base teaching, retiring after 23 years of service. After retirement he opened an auto mechanics business 'Dan's Auto Repair' in Pensacola.
Danny moved to McIntosh in 1998 where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Danny was a member of Micanopy Masonic Lodge # 29.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Michaela 'Mickey;' children, Catherine Steele (Greg), Michael Rosser (Jerrie) 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his children, Cheryl Ann LeBlanc and David Edward Rosser.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at McIntosh United Methodist Church, 5709 Avenue G, McIntosh, FL. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with pastor Al Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at McIntosh Cemetery with Military Honors and Masonic Rites. Please visit Danny's memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved