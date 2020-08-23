1/1
SCHWARTZ
SCHWARTZ,
RICHARD DANIEL
1945 - 2020
Richard Daniel Schwartz, born January 4, 1945 to Elmer and Elizabeth Schwartz (both deceased), in Covington, Kentucky, passed away after a long battle with cancer on August 19, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida with his wife by his side. They were married 51 years.
Graduated from St. Henry High School 1962, Erlanger, Kentucky; Villa Madonna College (Thomas More University)1966, Covington, Kentucky with a BS in Chemistry and Georgia Tech 1972 with a PhD in Chemistry.
Richard began teaching Chemistry at Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Florida in 1974 and remained there for over 40 years until retirement.
He enjoyed being at the beach and fishing with family & friends. As an avid reader, spent time reading mystery novels and history books. He also enjoyed 50's monster movies, John Wayne and Big Band music.
Richard belonged to Holy Faith Catholic Church in Gainesville, made his Cursillo in 1994, and was active in his parish as an usher, RCIA facilitator/sponsor and Landings facilitator.
He is survived by his wife, Alice, sons, Paul and Russell, three grandchildren, Alanna (Matt) Gmuer, Nicholes and Alexa Schwartz of Gainesville, Florida. Also by his brothers, David (Carol both deceased), Steven (Mary Sue), Greg (Tina) and sister, Judy (Joe) Larison; and many nieces and nephews in Kentucky.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Faith Catholic Church, 747 NW 43rd St, Gainesville, with Fr. Anthony Bolera as celebrant. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
