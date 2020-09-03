SEARER JR.,

VICTOR LAMONT

Victor LaMont Searer Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2020.

There he joined his wife of over 65 years, Florence Smith Searer.

Victor was born and raised in Lewistown Pennsylvania, to Victor LaMont Searer Sr. and Margaret Searer. His family moved to Delray Beach, Florida when he was in his early teens. He remained in Delray until relocating to Gainesville, Florida, in 1988, where he became an ardent Gator fan.

He is survived by his three children Vicky Wilson (Taz), Wayne Searer (Dawn) and Gerald Searer (Julie); 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Victor is remembered by family and friends as a giving, quiet man of faith who would rather do without than cause others discomfort. As a loving husband and father, he displayed sacrificial and unconditional love, setting a Godly example of how a man should live his life. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store