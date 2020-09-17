1/1
SHOWERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHOWERS,
CHARLES FELTON
Mr. Charles Felton Showers of Gainesville, Florida entered into thy masters joy Monday, September 7, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 1:00pm from Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 2905 SE 21st Ave., Gainesville, FL Pastor Kevin Thorpe officiating. Public visitation will be held FRIDAY from 12-7pm at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL. Place of eternal rest will follow at Forest Meadows Central Memorial Gardens. Mr. Showers leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Trina Showers; two sons Corey Showers (Yalonda) of Gainesville, FL, and Archie McFadden of Tampa, FL; 3 daughters, Chanetta Showers (Heather) of Gainesville, FL, Charlene Showers of Tampa, FL, and Rose Marie Showers (Robert) of Tampa, FL; two sisters, Grace Garrison of Alachua, FL and Lilia Coe (James) of Gainesville, FL; Aunt Florence Wright (Sheldon) of Jacksonville, FL and three uncles: Larry Presley (Geneva) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, James Presley (Pauline) of North Carolina and Watson Showers (Emma) of Jacksonville, FL. He also leaves to mourn 27 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren and host of sorrowing nieces, nephews and friends. Charles leaves a special grandson Corey Showers Jr (aka Lil' Corey); granddaughters Chanteria Lane and Shelisa Martin, and a mother and grandmother Deborah Wright Showers. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1109 NE 24th Terrace Gainesville, FL at 12:00pm
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved