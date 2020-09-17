SHOWERS,CHARLES FELTONMr. Charles Felton Showers of Gainesville, Florida entered into thy masters joy Monday, September 7, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 1:00pm from Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 2905 SE 21st Ave., Gainesville, FL Pastor Kevin Thorpe officiating. Public visitation will be held FRIDAY from 12-7pm at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL. Place of eternal rest will follow at Forest Meadows Central Memorial Gardens. Mr. Showers leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Trina Showers; two sons Corey Showers (Yalonda) of Gainesville, FL, and Archie McFadden of Tampa, FL; 3 daughters, Chanetta Showers (Heather) of Gainesville, FL, Charlene Showers of Tampa, FL, and Rose Marie Showers (Robert) of Tampa, FL; two sisters, Grace Garrison of Alachua, FL and Lilia Coe (James) of Gainesville, FL; Aunt Florence Wright (Sheldon) of Jacksonville, FL and three uncles: Larry Presley (Geneva) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, James Presley (Pauline) of North Carolina and Watson Showers (Emma) of Jacksonville, FL. He also leaves to mourn 27 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren and host of sorrowing nieces, nephews and friends. Charles leaves a special grandson Corey Showers Jr (aka Lil' Corey); granddaughters Chanteria Lane and Shelisa Martin, and a mother and grandmother Deborah Wright Showers. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1109 NE 24th Terrace Gainesville, FL at 12:00pm352-475-2000