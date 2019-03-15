|
SIMMONS,
ROSA MARY DAVIS
'ROSEMARY'
Rosa Mary Davis Simmons, age 65, Retired Laundry Supervisor and Restaurant Cashier, who attended Lincoln High School and later graduated from Eastside High School in 1974,left this world on February 26, 2019 during her stay at Shands Hospital.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 2:00PM Sunday, March 17, 2019, at The Gainesville Seventh-Day Adventist Church (2115 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Joseph Lewis and Minister Harry B. Jones officiating. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Simmons will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Saturday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Sunday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the Davis' Family Home, 1225 SE 10th St, Gainesville, at 1:15PM.
Precious Memories will linger with her Significant Other - Lorenzo Smith, son - Charles Simmons, Jr. (& Stephanie Gelske-McLemore) and Daughters - Makesha Simmons and Jalonda Simmons (& Corey Johnson) all of Gainesville, FL; step daughter - Dyemond Smith; 5 grandchildren; Godson - Lamont Perkins of Orlando, FL; brothers - Ernest Davis, Jr. (& Wanda Faye) of Gainesville, FL (Curtis Davis preceded her in death); sisters - Annie Roberts of Jacksonville, FL, Jeanette Sinclair (& Wayne) of Gainesville, FL, Ola Mae Perkins (& Gene) of Morehaven, FL; aunt; nieces, nephews; cousins; & friends.
