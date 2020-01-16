|
SIMPSON,
DORIS FAYDELL, 96
Doris F. Simpson of Hawthorne, transitioned December 28, 2019. A lifelong resident of Hawthorne, she was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL. She served on the Usher Ministry at Galilee and the Second Bethlehem Baptist Association and a Foster Grandparent with Alachua County School Board. Survived by a daughter, Silvia Ardley (Raymond Sr.); three grandsons, Christopher Starke, Raymond Ardley Jr. and Jordan Ardley; and host of great grands, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL, Pastor Carl Gadson, officiating. Burial will be in Hawthorne Cemetery. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne 3:00 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the Church 30 minutes prior to service. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mrs. Simpson's home.
