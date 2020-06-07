SLATES,

CAROL SUE 'SUZIE'

After 65 trips around the sun, Carol Sue 'Suzie' Slates, The Pirate, set sail on her final sunset cruise on Saturday, May 23, 2020, passing away at home with her husband, James 'Jim' Slates, Her Matey, by her side. Born in Tampa, Florida, she moved to Gainesville as a young girl, where she grew shaped by love, laughter, music, the sun, and the sea. In Gainesville, she met and married her first husband, William 'Billy' Dean, and had her children, Haylee (Dean) Kaye and Dolan Dean. She later moved to Ocala to be with the love of her life, Jim, and together they moved to Crystal River and got 'hitched on the dock,' eloping on their own dock. She (finally!) retired from the US Postal Service and was able to spend her time in her own tropical paradise with visits to and from her beloved family.

She is preceded in death by her father, John Castleman, Jr.; her mother, Lauramae Faulkner Cook; and her brother, John 'Jackie' Castleman III.

She is survived and lovingly remembered for her infectious spirit and humor by, Jim; daughter, Haylee (Corby) Kaye; and son, Dolan (Jenna) Dean; adored grandchildren, Ella and Cooper Kaye and Maxwell and Jamie Dean; step-mother, Irene 'Renie' Castleman; brothers, John David (Donna) Castleman and Shawn (Tyler) Castleman; a pirate ship full of treasured nieces and nephews; and many beloved family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Her family wishes her smooth sailing on sunny breezes until we meet again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store