SWEENEY,
ANDREW GRIFFITH
Andrew Griffith Sweeney, 88, of Mayo and formerly of Gainesville died March 5, 2019.
Mr. Sweeney is survived by his sister, Janet S. Campbell; nephews, Glenn Campbell, Bruce Campbell (Beth); great nephews and great nieces, Paxton Campbell, Victoria Campbell Davis, Andrew Wilson Campbell and Cathryn Campbell.
Graveside services will be held in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:30p.m. at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019