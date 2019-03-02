|
|
SYLVESTER,
DEBORAH HAAS
Deborah Haas Sylvester entered eternal life on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Her spirit is carried on by her husband, George Sylvester, Michael Billy and Brian Sylvester (brothers in law), Tracy and Jenny Sylvester (sisters in law), Jonathan Haas (brother), Britney Haas (niece), favorite step son, Scott Sylvester, 8 other step children, 3 grandchildren, 3 nephews, 7 cousins, her friend from childhood, H. Carol Sanders-Shochat (Arizona), Lauri Mills (friend and officiant of their wedding), and extended family and friends.
Deborah is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Patricia Lawless Haas and two brothers, Patrick and Jeffrey Haas.
Deborah (or 'Debbie' to a few special people) grew up in West Orange, New Jersey and graduated in 1972 from West Orange High School. She moved to the Florida Keys where she won the title of 'Ms. Key West'. Deborah relocated to Lake Worth then Gainesville, Florida where she graduated from the Florida School of Massage. She went on to work as a home health caregiver demonstrating her love to care for others.
Deborah became an avid Florida Gator fan and grew to share her 'honey' husband's passion for the Patriots, Bruins, Celtics, and Red Sox.
We were fortunate to have learned valuable lessons on how she cherished life, happiness, and giving. She was all about helping others and living life with enthusiasm. Deborah served as Prayer Chaplain at Unity of Gainesville (Florida) and donated her organs so others could live.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via her Go Fund Me account to help with funeral and final resting places. Donations will be forwarded to an animal rescue facility as well to honor her love of her fur baby dogs Happy Grey, Charlie Brown, and Demitri and her cat, Angel.
Cremation arrangements are being coordinated by Phillip and Wiley Mortuary, Inc., in Melrose, Florida. Celebration of Deborah's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Unity of Gainesville (8801 N.W. 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL).
Phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019