Herbert Howard Taylor, age 87 of Hawthorne, Florida, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. Howard was preceded in death by his wife Carol and son Rick. He is survived by his son Gary, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and siblings, Betty Grace Crawford, James Taylor, Becky Stone and Virginia Benton. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 20th at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Hospice.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
