TERRELL,ALBERT 'JAY' JUNIORAlbert 'Jay' Junior Terrell, age 80, lifelong resident of Hawthorne, FL passed away on Thursday August 20, 2020. Jay was born in Campville, FL on January 1, 1940 to Albert and Viola Terrell. He owned a painting business and loved to hunt, ride in the woods, and he loved his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, and three of his children. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jean Terrell, three children Barbara Rivera, Cheryl Terrell, and Timothy Terrell, also seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.Services will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.(352) 376-5361