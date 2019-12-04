Home

Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
TIMMONS

TIMMONS Obituary
TIMMONS,
JOSEPHINE THOMAS
Mrs. Josephine Thomas Timmons 97, of Gainesville, Florida peacefully passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Timmons will take place Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00AM from Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 120 SE Williston Road Gainesville, FL Senior Pastor Adrian Taylor Eulogist; Place of eternal rest will follow at Grasslawn Cemetery. Public visitation will take place WEDNESDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00-8:00PM. and Thursday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. She leaves to cherish her memories nieces, nephews, Godson Deacon Curtis Phillips, Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30AM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
