TOLBERT,

WILLIE LEE 'BLUE'

Mr. Willie Lee Tolbert affectionately known as 'Blue', passed away June 15th, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. Mr. Tolbert was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1972, the largest graduating class in the history of the School. Following graduating, Willie joined the Navy and served from 1972 to 1974. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, and was employed with the Veterans Administration Hospital as a Machine Operator.

Mr. Tolbert is survived by his children, Willie Forest (Nyla Holmes), Latasha Wright (Benjamin), both of Gainesville, FL, Crystal McCloud (Tony), Alachua, FL, siblings, Richard Tolbert, Lorenzo Tolbert, Emma Harris, Ora Tolbert Davis, Candasy Tolbert, Kenetha Tolbert Johnson (Kent) all of Gainesville, FL, Mary Tolbert Sullivan (John), Augusta, GA, Vivian Tolbert McKay (Cepeda), Tampa, FL, Emily Tolbert Linton (Braxton), Tallahassee, FL, special friend, Geraldine Perry, Gainesville, FL, and ten grandchildren.

Mr. Tolbert will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 19th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

