TRAUPANE,
LINDA MURPHY
Linda Murphy Traupane, Long-time resident of Gainesville, FL and retired employee of Santa Fe College passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.
Linda and her three sisters were the daughters of the late Cyril and Ethel Murphy. She graduated from the Heidelberg High School in Germany and attended the American College of Paris. She met her husband Gary in Berchtes-gaden, Germany while on a skiing vacation in 1964. Linda participated in many activities at the Gainesville Woman's Club. She was also involved in fund raising for the March of Dimes, since her own twins were born premature.
Mrs. Traupane is survived by her husband Gary of 53 years; son Craig (Sara Dawson) Traupane of Palm Springs, California; daughter Kelley (Donnie) Horn of Boca Raton, FL; and her granddaughters Savannah Horn and Lauren Traupane.
Friends are invited to join the family in The Lodge at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery 7204 County Road 234 Gainesville, FL 32641, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday March 30, 2019, with the burial being private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions maybe made to Haven Hospice and/or the March of Dimes. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019