|
|
TRIEST, SR.,
ERNEST ELESTER
Mr. Ernest Elester Triest, Sr. age 95, of Theressa passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Triest was born on May 30, 1924 in Theressa to the late Sidney E. and Mattie (Batton) Triest and was a lifelong resident of Bradford County. Mr. Triest was a member of Hope Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, and later attended Orange Heights Baptist Church. In 1949 he founded Triest Construction Company and worked as a general contractor until his retirement in 1986. Mr. Triest served in the United States Army during World War II in the 724th Field Artillery Battalion earning a Bronze Star. He loved gardening, fishing and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Carlie Mae (Hall) Triest, son, Gerry W. Triest, and nine siblings. He is survived by: son Ernest Triest, Jr. (Vanessa), and daughter Dora Lea Broome, all of Theressa. His grandchildren Amy Triest Davis (the late Tom Davis), Amber Sapp (Brian), and Aaron Broome (Jamie), and also his great grandchildren: Jenna Moss, Luke Sapp, Elijah Sapp, Jackson Broome, Brantley Broome, and Ryker Broome. The family will receive friends and family at Hope Baptist Church from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 3 o'clock on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Interment will be held in Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Orange Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 16700 NE State Road 26, Hawthorne, FL 32640.
Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME OF STARKE 904-964-6200.
Published in Gainesville Sun on Nov. 3, 2019