Kenneth Leroy Valentine

Kenneth Leroy Valentine Obituary
Kenneth Leroy Valentine, age 59, son of the late Jerome & Dora Valentine, Roofer & 1977 Graduate of Buchholz High School, surrendered to the Will of God on June 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his Family.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 12:30PM Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Monteocha New Life Christian Center (Monteocha Community/ Gainesville, FL) with his Pastor, Reginald Lewis Sr. delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Rhuta Branch Cemetery. Mr. Valentine will be viewed at the Funeral Home 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at his residence, 2604 NE 181st Place, Gainesville, at 12:00PM.
Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings - Carolyn Reams (& Jerry), Mary Brown (& Theodore), Claudia Camps, Claude Valentine, Janet Ross, Rebecca Lewis (& Pastor Reginald Lewis) and Reginal Ross (& Cassandra) (Leonard Valentine preceded him in death); Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, God-Parents, Cousins & Friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 27 to June 28, 2019
