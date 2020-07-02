WALTON-WHITEHEAD,

ESTELLA LOUISE

Estella Louise Walton- Whitehead, affectionately known as 'Sister,' was born in Foley, Al, to the late Rev. Willie Ben and Nonar B. Walton. She was the eldest girl and 3rd in a sibling group of 12.

On June 20, 2020, our beloved Sister took her chariot ride to be with the Lord, while living in Chicago, IL.

Estella will be missed by many but those who will cherish her memory the most are: her children, Erika Walton-Sitzberger (Brandon), Derek. C. Whitehead and Baruch Whitehead, Jr.; One granddaughter: Amber Estelle Sitzberger; Brother: Rev. J. Anthony Walton (Gloria); Sisters: Susie Walton-Banks, Julia Watson, Dr. Elizabeth Walton-Coleman (Elder Charles, Sr.), Dr. Alice Walton, Dr. Felicia Walton, Babylon Walton-Anderson (Lindsey, Sr.); 30 nieces and nephews; 96 grand-nieces and nephews. Goddaughters: Bonita Brown and Alanda Bolden; A special cousin: Herbert Jones; and a host of cousins and many sorrowing friends including Baruch Whitehead, Sr, Mr. David and Mrs. Kathy Sitzberger and Sharon Jordon-Holley.

Her life will be celebrated in a memorial tribute on July 5, 2020, at 3:00 PM, at The Star Center Theatre, 11 NE 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL, 32609.

