WARMACK SR.,
FREDDIE LEE
ALPHA MARCH 29, 1932 - OMEGA APRIL 2, 2019
Mr. Freddie Warmack served in the US Army, he was a Korean War Veteran. Mr. Warmack leaves to cherish his memory: Benjamin Hope, Arthur Hall, Freddie Warmack Jr. (Brenda), James Hope (LaShawn), Daniel Mallard, Ann Mayberry (James), Gloria Warmack, Judy Warmack Lewis, deceased, Kathy McCleary (Rudolph), Gail King (Lewis), Janice Davis, Cynthia Warmack, Vanessa Warmack, Kyndall Gause (God-daughter), a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held at 11:00am on April 13, 2019 at the Female Protection Temple 12610 NW 39th Ave., Gainesville, FL. The family is asked to meet at the home of Mr. Warmack to Form the funeral cortege at 10:00am. The Repast will be at the MLK Community Center, 25515 NW 6th Ave., Newberry, FL. The viewing is April 12, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Booker T Hunt Funeral Home Chapel, 24340 W Newberry Lane, Newberry, FL. Family gathering is at the Freddie Warmack Park, 24505 Newberry Lane. Newberry, FL after Viewing.
Arrangements entrusted to Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home, 24340 W Newberry Rd,
Newberry, FL 32669.
