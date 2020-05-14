WATSON,
ATLEE OPHELIA COLEMAN
Age 86, wife of the late Deacon Thomas Watson, Retired Nurse & Member of Pallbearers Lodge # 144, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on May 9, 2020 at her residence in Micanopy, Florida.
Mrs. Watson was a Mother of Second Bethel Baptist Church where she also was a Missionary and an Usher.
Endearing Memories are left with her Children - Linnette Palmer (& Gary, Sr.) of West Columbia, SC, Toni Watson of Gainesville, FL and Atlee Watson Hill (& James) and Lindsey Watson of Micanopy, FL (Seth Davis preceded her in death); 7 Grandchildren; 12 Great Grands; In-Law - Martha Jackson of Queens, NY; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins; & Friends
Graveside Services will be held 3:00PM, Friday, May 15, 2020, at Kirkwood Community Cemetery (Micanopy, FL) with Reverend Stanford Jackson officiating. Mrs. Watson will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM. The Family is requesting that the Order concerning the COVID-19 mandates is adhered to.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020.