WETTERQVIST,
ORJAN FREDRIK
Orjan Fredrik Wetterqvist, 86, passed away September 25 at E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. He was the widower of Fridi Schutte. They were married for 38 years. Previously he was married to Karen Ingeborg von Saltza, with whom he had three sons.
Born in Gothenburg, Sweden on March 8, 1933, he was the son of Anders Fredrik Wetterqvist and Zaida Helena Radburg. He graduated at the top of his class with a Masters degree in Architecture from KTH Royal Institute Of Technology. After marrying Karen in Halmstad, and having their first son, Fredrik, they moved to the US, living and working in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire, having two more sons, Eskil and Finn, before finally moving to Gainesville, Florida to start his tenure as Professor of Architecture at the University of Florida in 1969. There he was instrumental in establishing the Department of Urban & Regional Planning. Other accomplishments include designing walkways and structures for Kanapaha Botanical Gardens and Bivens Nature Park, plus spearheading the planning of The Town of Tioga development and a number of private residences.
Orjan had a love of sailing, was an avid reader, and displayed a deep appreciation of art, music, social issues, and civil rights. He was respected and beloved by many of his students, some with whom he had lifelong friendships. His friends, family, and colleagues will no doubt remember him for his intelligence, kindness, and a sharp sense of what his sons liked to call his dry Swedish humor.
Orjan is survived by his three sons and their families, Fredrik Wetterqvist and Teri Conti, Eskil Wetterqvist, Finn and Karla Wetterqvist, and their son Zachary.
Per Orjan's request, he was given a green burial at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery, Sunday October 6th, with immediate family members in attendance. The family would love for you to consider donating to either the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery or the Alachua Conservation Trust in his honor.
Published in Gainesville Sun on Nov. 3, 2019