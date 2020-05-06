WICKES,

FRANK B. (BOVEE)

Frank B. (Bovee) Wickes, 82, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Seagrass Village of Fleming Island, a senior living facility near Jacksonville, Florida.

Born on August 8, 1937 in Ticonderoga, New York, he was preceded in death by his parents Rupert Dana and Francis Newton (Johnston), his brother Bradley Kellogg, and his youngest son, Steven John. He is survived by his sons Frank Dana and Thomas Bradley, his grandchildren Kody, Adam, Megan, and Keith, and his brothers George Rupert and Dana Scott.

Frank spent more than 50 years of his life in music education, serving as director of bands at Alexis I. duPont High School (1959-66, Wilmington, DE), Fort Hunt High School (1967-73, Alexandria, VA), the University of Florida (1973-80, Gainesville), and Louisiana State University (1980-2010, Baton Rouge). He retired from Louisiana State University as an Alumni Professor in May 2010 after 30 years of service.

A graduate of Ocean City High School (1955, Ocean City, NJ), Frank attended the University of Delaware, earning a bachelor's degree in music education (1959), while serving as a star athlete and team captain in basketball. Many of his Delaware Fightin' Blue Hen basketball records remain unbroken today. A clarinetist, Frank earned a Master of Music degree in woodwind performance from the University of Michigan (1967), studying with legendary teachers William D. Revelli and Larry Teal. He also served as a member of the Delaware National Guard (1960-66).

Frank's illustrious teaching career touched many people, and countless students and colleagues speak innumerable testimonials of his musicianship, leadership, tenacity, character, and humor. His Fort Hunt High School band program was recognized as one of the most prominent high school music programs of the twentieth-century by the John Philip Sousa Foundation, and his concert ensembles at the University of Florida and Louisiana State University (LSU) performed at regional and national music conventions to widespread acclaim. Frank's love for sports, especially LSU football, was seen through his 30 years with the LSU Tiger Marching Band. During his tenure as director of bands, the LSU Tiger Band received the Sudler Trophy (2002), the 'Heisman Trophy of college marching bands,' and the LSU Tiger Band was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame (2009).

Frank was a past president of the American Bandmasters Association (1997-98), the National Band Association (1988-90), and the Southern Division of the College Band Directors National Association (1986-88). He was inducted into the National Band Association Academy of Wind and Percussion Arts (2008), in addition to the National Band Association Hall of Fame of Distinguished Conductors (installed 2010). Frank was also inducted into the Louisiana Music Educators Association Hall of Fame (2009) and the University of Florida Bands Hall of Fame (2010). LSU bestowed him an honorary Doctor of Arts degree in 2019.

Frank's service to the music profession is a matter of record and his extraordinary legacy lives on with his students, many of whom hold prominent leadership positions in music across the country and beyond. A celebration of his life is being planned for sometime this fall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store