Ira Lester Wigglesworth Jr. passed away peacefully at home in Gainesville, Florida, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the age of 78. He was predeceased by his parents, Lester and Doris.
Lester Jr. was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 6, 1941, and grew up in Gainesville, Florida. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1959 and attended Florida State University. Until his retirement, Lester Jr. was a respected masonry superintendent. He enjoyed fishing, working outdoors, and watching both FSU and UF sports. A great cook, Lester, Jr. was renowned for the world's best macaroni and cheese!
Lester, Jr. is survived by his beloved wife, Ethel; two daughters, Kim Merlin and Kelly Ramirez; sister, Dana; one niece, Melissa Kokenzie; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11:00 am at Forest Meadows East. In lieu of flowers, Lester's family has requested a donation to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, www.communityhospice.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
