Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae Burse Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ella Mae Burse Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS,
ELLA MAE BURSE
Ella Mae Burse Williams, age 79, wife of the late Joseph Williams, peacefully left this earthly scene on Mother's Day, (Sunday, May 12, 2019) in Gainesville at her residence.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Female Protective Society Temple (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Kenneth J. Curry delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at the Patterson Community Cemetery. Mrs. Williams will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Temple on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And following the Eulogy. The Procession will form at the residence of her Daughter, Janice R. Wilcox, 1816 SW 226th Street, Newberry, FL, at 10:00AM.
Loving Memories will remain with her Daughters - Shirley Williams (& Cleveland), Janice R. Wilcox and Najwana 'Nae' Williams; Son - Najuan Williams (& Murdean) - Chester Rollins and Allen Rollins - deceased; 11 Grandchildren; 17 Great Grands; Sister - Thelma Vinson; And a host of In-Laws, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now