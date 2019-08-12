|
WILLIAMS,
ELIZABETH 'BETTY'
Elizabeth 'Betty' Williams, 82, of Gainesville (Newberry), FL passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019 at Shands Hospital. Betty was born on August 28, 1936 in Spokane, WA. She moved to Gainesville from Titusville in 1970. Betty worked for Wakenhut at NASA during the Apollo Space Mission era. After moving to Gainesville, she began her lengthy career at UF Health and UF Health Shands Hospital where she retired from budget & planning after 30 years.
Betty was a longtime member of Southwest United Methodist Church. She was a treasurer, served on the finance committee, and spent many years in the choir.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert, parents Anthony & Emma Blessing, and sister Margaret Phillips.
She is survived by her daughters Nancy Louise Jones (Jim Hoobler) & Julie Ann Aponte, both of Gainesville, Cheri Plant (John) of St. Augustine, son Charles Williams of Daytona; two sisters, Catherine Dahl of Ohio & Dorothy Griffin (Bob) of Washington; 10 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Southwest United Methodist Church with burial following at Forest Meadows Central. A reception will be held after the burial at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made as donations to the Southwest United Methodist Church, 2400 Williston Rd. Gainesville, FL 32608. Services are in the care of FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, 725 SW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609,
352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019