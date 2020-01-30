|
|
WILLIAMS,
MARY FRANCES
Mary Frances Williams of Gainesville, Florida passed away peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Williams will take place Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00pm from the Showers of Blessing Harvest Center, 2615 SE 15th Street Gainesville, FL. Chief Apostle Willie King Pastor; place of final rest will follow In the Grasslawn Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at the C.O.M. Multi Purpose Facility, 1124 NE 3rd Ave. Gainesville, FL. from 4-7:00pm and on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Williams leaves to cherish her loving & lasting memories with children: Lakeatrice Williams-White(Kelvin), Mark Williams(Janice), John C. Williams, Ronnie Williams, Lyndon Boykins(Tina), Chelsea Jones, Kathlyn Haughton, and Jacqueline McKenzie; sixty-six grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 6212 N.W. 35th Street Gainesville, Florida at 11:00am to form the cortege.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020