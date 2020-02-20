|
WILLIAMS,
LUCINDA MCQUEEN, 77
Lucinda M. Williams of Hawthorne, FL transitioned on February 11, 2020. She's a retired custodian with Alachua County School Board and member of Gordon Chapel Community Church, Hawthorne, FL. Cherishing her memories: husband of 40 years, Alex Williams; sons, Raymond Ardley Sr. (Silvia) and Jimmy Floyd Sr. (Tammy); a daughter-in-law, Melissa McQueen (Anthony McQueen: deceased); sister, Annie L. Ardley; brother, James Ardley Sr.; 7 step-children; 7 grands, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Gordon Chapel Community Church, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Albert Mann, Pastor. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne and Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after eulogy.
