|
|
WILSON,
JEANETTE HUGHES
'JENNY MAMA'
Jeanette Hughes Wilson, age 73, daughter of the late David & Marguerite Hughes, Wife (of 41 years) of the late Murray 'Popeye' Wilson, Jr., Fiscal Assistant/Univ of Florida & 1964 Graduate of Lincoln High School, left this earthly scene on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the confines of her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Wilson served willingly at Mount Hermon Missionary Baptist Church where she was a life-long Member. She was an Usher, Church Clerk, Member of the Finance and Hospitality Committees and served on many other auxiliaries. Also, she was a former President of the Second Street Revival Committee and The Time of Refreshing Women's Ministry in addition to other affiliations.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 1:00PM Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Upper Room Church of God in Christ (Gainesville, FL) where Pastor Pearlie L. Shelton & Supt Karl D. Anderson are Senior Pastors, with her Pastor, Pastor Terry D. Dorsey, delivering the Eulogy. Mrs. Wilson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Church on Saturday 1 Hour prior to the Services where the Family will render a Power Point Presentation - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at her residence, 4617 SE 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL at 12:15PM. The Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilson's Son - Arnett Hughes, Daughter - Lupatricia Russell and Siblings - David Hughes and Betty Hughes preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters - Evangeline Sterling (& Lewis), Nikia Wilson, Joyce Wilson, Cathy Daniels, Myra Jenkins and Kimberly Ewell; sons - Murray Wilson, III (& Arnette), Frederick Wilson, Bruce Wilson (& Julia), Murray Tyrone Wilson, Keith Ware (& Nedra) and Syrus Wilson; God-Children - Sharon (& Alvoid) Simmons; siblings - Margaret Williams, Nicey Mae Dixon and Aubrey Long (& Cheryl); 47 grandchildren; 65 great grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020