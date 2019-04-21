|
WORTHINGTON,
DWIGHT ALAN
Dwight Alan Worthington, age 65 of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Dwight was born August 1, 1953 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Leo Benjamin and Alma Patterson Worthington. He grew up in Portland, Oregon and he loved hiking, snow skiing and anything outdoors. He was an athlete, excellent chef, woodworker, and life-long friend. He could fix anything. He loved to have a good time and was kind to all. Dwight's life focused around his family.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy Worthington; children, James Worthington and Jennifer Worthington Nino and son-in-law Juan Claudio Nino; brothers, Darrell, Douglas, Dale and Dave Worthington and grandchildren, Jameson and Gabrielle.
Rather than formal services, Dwight would like you to gather and think of all the good things, good times, and funny stories. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations to his surgeon, Dr. Nicholas Nissen through the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at tiny.cc/WAH
